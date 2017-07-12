MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Blog on Maui: A Maui Blog

BEST LOCAL BLOG

A MAUI BLOG

Local mother and social media maven Liza Pierce runs your ongoing winner for Best Local Blog. Through “A Maui Blog” (Amauiblog.com) Pierce provides detailed info on Maui’s latest happenings, with reliable recommendations for the best of the island, along with relatable anecdotes, stories and resources–as well as tips and reports from other locals–all in promotion of Maui, while being helpful and entertaining. Amauiblog. (SC)

A MAUI BLOG 17%

PRIDE OF MAUI 15%

KINIMAMA 5%