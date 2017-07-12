MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Live Theater on Maui: Iao Theatre

BEST LIVE THEATER
IAO THEATRE
Located in Wailuku, the historic Iao Theatre is where to go for Maui’s best live theater performances. Without a doubt, they’re correct–the theater hosts Maui OnStage shows, comedy events, kids theater showcases, concerts and traveling theater events. Experience a stage show in a historic venue and see upcoming performances like 9 to 5 The Musical, Harvey, the Maui Chamber Orchestra and more. 68 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com. (AM)
IAO THEATRE 40%
MAUI ONSTAGE 25%
ULALENA 19%
