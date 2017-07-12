MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Karaoke on Maui: Sansei

BEST KARAOKE

SANSEI

For decades, locals and visitors in the know have flocked to Sansei for the chance to be karaoke rockstars, or to be entertained by them! It’s basically a rite of passage. And with their extensive songbooks, free karaoke, 50-percent off sushi and appetizers, with draught beer and sake specials from 10pm to close (Thu-Fri at Kapalua; Thu-Sat at Kihei), it’s easy to see why MauiTime readers voted Sansei Best Karaoke. Kihei and Kapalua; 808-879-0004, Sanseihawaii.com. (SC)

SANSEI 45%

KOBE STEAK HOUSE 35%

CASTLE KARAOKE 9%