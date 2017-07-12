MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Gallery on Maui: Village Galleries

BEST GALLERY
VILLAGE GALLERIES
Village Galleries showcases only local artists–many of whom have exhibited at the Lahaina shop since it opened in 1970. The oldest gallery in the state, and your vote for Best Gallery on Maui, Village Galleries carries scenic watercolors, blown glass, hand-carved koa wood bowls, artisanal jewelry, and all kinds of magnificent local gift possibilities, accessibly priced. Friday night receptions feature live painting, and sales staff are warm and inviting. 120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-4402; Villagegalleriesmaui.com. (SC)
VILLAGE GALLERIES 28%
SHERRI REEVES GALLERY 19%
MAUI HANDS 14%
Comments