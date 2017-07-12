MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Female Musician on Maui: Lily Meola

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN

LILY MEOLA

MauiTime readers once again voted Lily Meola as this year’s Best Female Musician, which is fine with us. Though still in her very early 20s, Rolling Stone recently named her one of “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know.” In high school she had regular singing gigs at the old Stella Blues, Cafe des Amis and Charley’s. She’s shared the stage with both Tom Conway and Willie Nelson. Her most recent album is They Say… but our readers already know that. Lilymeola.com. (AP)

LILY MEOLA: 19%

AMY HANAIALI’I 10%

TORI DIXON 9%