BEST BAND

SOUL KITCHEN

Soul Kitchen has been entertaining us with their diverse upbeat style for five years now. Their recent video Voodoo Workin celebrates cajun roots with a zydeco sound, but our readers know all this because they voted them Best Band on Maui! Follow their Facebook page to find out where they will jam out next. (JR)

SOUL KITCHEN 32%

GOMEGA 10%

THE LAMBSBREAD 7%