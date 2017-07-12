MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Akaku Program on Maui: Akaku

BEST AKAKU PROGRAM

AKAKU

Our readers couldn’t pick just one show. If it happens in Maui County, it’s on Akaku. This community driven broadcast media has three channels of programming and they are color coded to make it easy! Watch channel 53 (Akaku Green) for live coverage of County Council, board and commission meetings. Channel 54 (Akaku Red) is for community-submitted videos. And Channel 55 (Akaku Blue) showcases programming like Democracy Now, Moku Maui and the latest festivals and sporting events on island. No TV? Get the latest shows streaming off their website. 333 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 808-871-5554; Akaku.org. (JR)

AKAKU 49%

NERD WATCH 6%

OFF THE RECORD 6%