BEST LOCAL CLUB DJ

DJ ILLZ

Again and again, MauiTime readers vote DJ Illz as Maui’s best local club DJ. Guess what Maui? He has now won this title for seven years in a row! Isn’t that incredible? Find Illz playing the decks around the island of Maui at venues like The Dirty Monkey, Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon, or for some serious afterparty business at Da Warehouse. (AM)

https://www.facebook.com/djillz808/

DJ ILLZ 11%

BABY MONK SEALS 8%

BIG MIKE 6%