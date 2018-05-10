What do moms really want? For our annual Mother’s Day issue this year, we ask our island’s wellness experts what’s really important when it comes to health and well-being. Consider it your handbook to … [Read More...]
How to Celebrate Mother’s Day on Maui
Looking for a special way to celebrate mom this year? Well, then take a peek at all the ways you can show your appreciation with brunches, buffets, live music, dancing, snorkeling, pottery and … [Read More...]
Summer Movie Preview 2018
Let's talk box office. The amount of money a movie makes doesn't always mean the film is good (case in point, the wretched $300 million-grossing Suicide Squad). Summer movies tend to draw more … [Read More...]
The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui awards local students for promoting culture
High school seniors Leslie Kimura and Tiara Kobayashi-Bautista were awarded $1000 scholarships last month for their community involvement and efforts in perpetuating the Japanese culture. The … [Read More...]
Beer Panel & Brewers Night at Kohola Brewery
There’s a Beer Panel & Brewers Night at Kohola Brewery on Thursday, May 17. Here’s an awesome opportunity for beer lovers and Maui foodies to explore microbrewing and beer pairings. Featured … [Read More...]
Josh Tatofi at Maui Arts and Cultural Center
Josh Tatofi will play at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, May 17. His concert is called "Ku‘u Leo Aloha" aka "the voice of love." Regarded as the "Polynesian Luther Vandross," Tatofi will … [Read More...]
Drew Toonz sends tourists to the lava
Illustration by Andrew Miller. … [Read More...]
Sign Language: Time to bust out the leather suit, Libras
Taurus (April 20-May 20) Last time you locked horns regarding this particularly touchy topic, you lost (or won so indecisively it doesn’t count). What confounds me is that you’re heading back into … [Read More...]
Quizunderstood: What do you know about the Kaiwo Maru’s recent visit to Kahului?
1. On May 3, Hawai‘i Attorney General Russell Suzuki publicly thanked state officials for making progress on getting untested sexual assault kits–some of which date back to July 2017–to labs for … [Read More...]
Eh Brah: Quit Trying to Sell Me Professional Guitar Lessons
Eh, music tutor guy: What gave you the idea that littering cars with your advertising flyers in my apartment complex parking lot would drum up business for you? Do you think that people (like me) who … [Read More...]
Josh Smith and His Power Trio at Maui Arts and Cultural Center
Josh Smith and His Power Trio will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, May 16. Smith is a blues guitar virtuoso and is on tour for his latest album, titled Over Your Head. Hear tasty … [Read More...]
Young Creatives: Intergalactica Exhibit at Maui Arts and Cultural Center
The Young Creatives: Intergalactica Exhibit will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Monday, May 14 until Saturday, June 9. This biennial art show features artwork created by Maui students … [Read More...]
MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | May 10th-16th, 2018
NEW MOVIES BREAKING IN - PG13 - Thriller - During a home invasion, a woman fights to protect her family. Stars Gabrielle Union. 88 min. LIFE OF THE PARTY - PG13 - Comedy - A woman returns to college … [Read More...]
‘The Connected Universe’ Film Screening at Maui Arts and Cultural Center
The The Connected Universe film screening will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Monday, May 14. In connection with the Young Creatives: Intergalactica exhibit, Connected Universe explores … [Read More...]
Maui’s Story of Hawai`i Museum getting Travel Channel exposure in May
The Story of Hawai‘i Museum at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is getting some big publicity this month. On Thursday, May 17, the Travel Channel show Mysteries at the Museum will air a segment on the … [Read More...]
Cyber Punks From Outer Space at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon
The Cyber Punks From Outer Space show will be at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Saturday, May 12. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey Festival, late night punkers are invited to night full … [Read More...]
MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | May 10th-16th, 2018
BIG SHOWS ON MAUI APOCALYPSE WORLD TOUR: THE ULTIMATE ZOMBIE EXPERIENCE - Fri. May 11 - Sat. May 12. Zombie fanatics will start their ultimate zombie experience with a mini-escape room, where you … [Read More...]
Twilight ‘Ua`u Discovery at Haleakala National Park
Twilight ‘Ua‘u Discovery will be at Haleakala National Park on Saturday, May 12. The ‘ua‘u (Hawaiian petrel) spend most of their lives at sea, but nest in underground burrows hidden in the cinders of … [Read More...]
Class For Confidence at Sephora in Whalers Village
There’s a Class For Confidence at Sephora in Whalers Village on Saturday, May 12. Presented by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Sephora, the class is dedicated to inspiring fearlessness in the face of … [Read More...]
Blackie and Sara’s Treasure Auction at Blackie’s Machine Shop in Lahaina
Blackie and Sara’s Treasure Auction will happen at Blackie’s Machine Shop in Lahaina on Saturday, May 12. Historically, the late Blackie Gadarian and Blackie’s Machine Shop is a Lahaina institution. … [Read More...]