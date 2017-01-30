This Sunday, Feb. 5, you can watch the BIG NFL Game with the Patriots vs. Atlanta (aka, the Super Bowl) at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. You can follow the action indoors at the Castle Theater or catch it outdoors at the MACC Pavilion. Guests will be able to purchase hot and cold beverages, snacks and food from the venue or food trucks that will be on the scene. What’s more, Willie K will be performing live before and after the game. Free. 12pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Austin Kirk/Flickr