SkateMD Skateboard Clinic For Children With Special Needs at Lahaina Skate Park

SkateMD’s Skateboard Clinic for children with special needs will be at Lahaina Skate Park on Sunday, April 30. Available to kids aged 5-17, this skate clinic is designed to empower children with physical and developmental disabilities. It’s a perfect opportunity to try skateboarding with one-on-one instruction, positive reinforcement and lots of fun. Register by emailing [email protected] Free. 11am-1pm. Lahaina Skate Park, (245 Shaw St., Lahaina); Skatemdhh.com
Photo courtesy of Andrea Bibelheimer
