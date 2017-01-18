Paia Youth and Cultural Center Beachfest XX

Paia Youth & Cultural Center‘s BEACHFEST XX will feature Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers showcasing their styles, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude January 21-22 at Paia Bay on the North Shore of Maui.

Special guests at the family-friendly bodyboard and surf competition include world-champion waterman Kai Lenny, IBA world tour champion bodyboarding duo Jeff and Dave Hubbard, and a few surprises.

There will be a special cash-prize division for PRO/AM bodyboarders, and a chance to see the pros in action. Divisions include Menehune, Juniors, Wahine, Kane, Drop Knee and Free Surfing in addition to the cash-prize PRO/AM division.

The event, which typically draws more than 100 competitors, concludes with an awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon. Competitors will receive a plate lunch prepared by the youth of the PYCC Paia Bay Cafe program; they will also receive a collectors tee-shirt designed by the PYCC.

Food and tee-shirts will also be on sale to the public. DJ Dave Mason will be spinning music at the alcohol, drug and tobacco free event.

BEACHFEST XX will be held directly on the beach side of the PYCC facility at Paia Bay; registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and the first heat is in the water at 8am. The event is $20 to enter before the day-of, $30 to enter day-of. It’s free to attend.

The competition is organized by Marlon Tumacder, PYCC alumni, community board-riders and PYCC staff. Gear and prizes have been partially sponsored by Positively+KAI, No.6 Bodyboards, Hubb-Boards, VS Bodyboards, Hi-Tech, Nike, GoPro, Hurley, Naish, TAG Heuer, the FOAM CO and many other local supporters.

For more information about the Paia Youth & Cultural Center, to learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to download an entry form for BEACHFEST XX, visit Pyccmaui.org.

Photo of Malcom Mason courtesy PYCC