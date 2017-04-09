‘Nervous Laughter: A Big Wave Documentary’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Nervous Laughter: A Big Wave Documentary will play at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, April 15. The film features an eclectic crew of childhood friends and Maui surfers as they follow each other into the Peahi lineup. Throughout the film, viewers will get an insider’s perspective of surfing peer pressure, rivalries, injury, triumph, friendship and how these surfers have pushed and supported each other to unprecedented levels over the years. The documentary features Maui surfers Albee Layer, Kai Lenny, Billy Kemper, Dege O’Connell and Torrey Meister. $12. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC