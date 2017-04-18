Lahaina Students Take The Gold In NAGA Tournament

Five students from Carlson Gracie Jiu Jitsu Academy in Lahaina Maui were winners in the North American Grappling Association Tournament held on Oahu on April 9. The competitors are all students of Christian Kennedy-Grandy, a third degree black belt who was personally trained by Carlson Gracie of the Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Brazil.

Three students–Ledan Delatori, William Wilson and Brayden Valencia–each took home two golds in their respective weight classes. Elijah Hayes took home a silver and bronze award in his weight class; and Anakin Hayes won a gold and silver award.

CGJJ academy is the only Jiu-Jitsu Academy under Carlson Gracie Sr. in the state of Hawaii. Carlson Gracie is the eldest son of Carlos Gracie, the original founder of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu. His schools are one of the most traditional Jiu-Jitsu, self-defense and Mixed Martial Arts schools in the world.

The tournament was held at James Campbell High in Ewa Beach.

Photo: LeiAnn Delatori