This Saturday, June 10, there’s a benefit for the Maui Cobras soccer team at Makai Glass Creations in Hali`imaile. Proceeds will allow the the Cobras to represent Hawaii in the San Diego Surf Cup, a showcase of the best athletes in youth soccer. Show your support with a $10 donation raffle for original Makai Glass sculptures. There will be a silent auction, pupus, drinks and live music with Mishka. Free for keiki. 3pm. Makai Glass Creations, (903 Hali`imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-419-6685; Makaiglass.com
Photo courtesy Matt Lane
