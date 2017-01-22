The annual Whale Trust Maui Golf Tournament will take place at the King Kamehameha Gold Club this Saturday, Jan. 28. Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Maui, it features a continental breakfast, awards luncheon with a guest speaker, cash prizes for men’s and women’s teams and a new Mercedes on display for a lucky hole-in-one. Event proceeds will go directly to the Whale Trust. $225. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-249-0033; Kamehamehagolf.com

Photo: Flickr/Sylke Rohrlach