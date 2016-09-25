Sierra Club of Maui is celebrating their 40th anniversary this Saturday, Oct. 1 at Kanaha Beach Park. The celebration includes a free picnic lunch hosted by Mana Foods and Flatbread Company in Paia, an awards presentation and talk story groups that will discuss a myriad of environmental issues that pertain to Maui (like potential overdevelopment of Makena, pictured here). There will also be live music with Richard Dancil, Randall Rospond and the DiF eXperience. Attendees are urged to bring a dish for the potluck, a lawn chair and reusable plates and utensils. Free. 11am. Lae`ula O Kai Canoe Hale at Kanaha Beach Park, (Amala Pl., Kahului); Mauisierraclub.org

Photo: dronepicr/Flickr