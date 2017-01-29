Run and Walk For The Whales at Maalaea Harbor

Run and Walk For The Whales is happening at Ma`alaea Harbor this Saturday, Feb. 4. All attendees are welcome to sign up for a 4k walk, 5k or 10k run, half marathon or a 1k run for keiki aged 12 years and under. After the race, there’ll be a continental breakfast and awards ceremony for participants. Attendees can win door prizes, be entertained with music by Marty Dread and cut-up the dance floor with island tunes and great vibes. 6:30am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Ma`alaea Harbor Shops); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

Photo: Flickr/Christopher Michel