Quizunderstood: What do you know about World War II wrecks in Hawaiian waters?

1. On Apr. 21, maritime archaeologist Dr. Hans Van Tilburg spoke at the Maui Ocean Center about World War II wrecks (aircraft, ships, tanks, etc.) lying off the Hawaiian Islands. According to Van Tilburg, about how many such wrecks are in Hawaii waters?

A. 120

B. 520

C. 1,120

D. 1,620

E. 2,120

2. According to an April 21 Pacific Business News story on a recent WalletHub report, where does Hawaii rank nationwide in terms of child health care?

A. 6th

B. 15th

C. 29th

D. 37th

E. 41st

3. Honolulu Civil Beat reported on April 21 that the campaign of U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, D–Hawaii, has $1 million in the bank. According to Federal Election Commission records, how much money does the campaign of possible 2018 opponent Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D–2nd District, currently have?

A. $700,000

B. $1.1 million

C. $1.5 million

D. $2 million

E. $2.7 million

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: E–2,120

2: A–6th

3: D–$2 million

Photo: Hans Van Tilburg/NOAA