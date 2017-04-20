Quizunderstood: What do you know about marine debris in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument?

1. On April 15, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s office announced that they had to change the venue for their upcoming April 20 Maui Town Hall meeting to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater (it still runs from 7:30-9pm) because so many people had already RSVP’d. How many residents indicated they would go?

A. 100

B. 200

C. 300

D. 400

E. 500

2. Last week, the housing land trust Na Hale O Maui announced that it has purchased a dozen lots in West Maui Land’s new Kahoma Homes workforce housing subdivision. How many lots total does Kahoma include?

A. 48

B. 58

C. 68

D. 78

E. 88

3. On April 13, NOAA announced that a variety of agencies had removed 50 tons of marine debris from Kure and Midway atolls in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. According to NOAA’s announcement, how many tons of plastic end up on Midway alone each year?

A. 1

B. 2

C. 3

D. 4

E. 5

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–400

2: C–68

3: E–5