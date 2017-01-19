Quizunderstood: How well do you know the decline of Maui’s coral reefs?

1. An astonishing quarter of all surveyed coral reefs in Maui waters died in the last two decades, according to a Jan. 16 news release from the Maui Nui Marine Research Council (MNMRC). According to the MNMRC, what percentage of Maui’s reefs are in decline?

A. 20 percent

B. 30 percent

C. 40 percent

D. 50 percent

E. 60 percent

2. In a Jan. 10 news release, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, D–Hawaii, said that from 2005 to 2014, 250 pedestrians were killed in Hawaii. What percentage of those killed were senior citizens?

A. 29 percent

B. 39 percent

C. 49 percent

D. 59 percent

E. 69 percent

3. According to a complaint on prison overcrowding sent to the federal government on Jan. 6, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) has the worst overcrowding of any prison in Hawaii. According to the complaint, what percentage is it overcrowded?

A. 129 percent

B. 172 percent

C. 188 percent

D. 203 percent

E. 221 percent

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: D–50 percent

2: C–49 percent

3: D–203 percent

Photo: Yinghai/Flickr