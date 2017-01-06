Perspective on Native Hawaiian Sustainability: Malama Ahupua`a at Edventure UH Maui College

The workshop “Perspective on Native Hawaiian Sustainability: Malama Ahupua`a” from Edventure at UH Maui College will happen this Thursday, Jan. 12. It will be an opportunity to learn more about Hawaiian culture. Learn how Hawaiian traditions can enhance your life in this two-part series on Hawaiian sustainability efforts and an on-site tour of the Waihe`e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge. $109. 5pm. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com
Photo: Forest & Kim Starr/Flickr
Comments