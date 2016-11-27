There’s an Open House at the Maui Bird Conservation Center in Makawao on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. There will be presentations, keiki activities, MBCC merchandise for sale and a guided tour of the birds, aviaries and grounds. Please book in advance because attendance for the guided tours is limited. Tour times will be 8am, 10am, 12pm and 2pm on both days. Free. Maui Bird Conservation Center, (2375 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-0690; [email protected]; Mauiforestbirds.org
Photo of Hawaiian Owl courtesy of Flickr/HarmonyPlanetEarth
