More than 500 people show up to 12th annual Lahaina Town Clean Up

Looks like the 12th annual Lahaina Town Clean Up was a success, with event organizers saying that more than 500 people participated in the Sept. 24 effort to beautify Lahaina.

“Lead by The Lahaina Yacht Club, the Lahaina Harbor Master, and many of our local boating companies, this year’s main focus was Mala Ramp,” said a Sept. 25 news release sent out by event organizer Matt Lane. “The Lahaina Harbor Clean Up was lead by Trilogy Excursions through the Blue Aina Clean Up. The town efforts were organized by Ashley Roussel, Surfrider, Malama Maui Nui, local surf schools, all three Rotary Clubs and many of the town merchants. Preventive measures, such as drain stenciling and signage, were also a big part of the clean up. All data collected will be reported to the International Coastal Clean Up. Helping change global policy around the world, ICC is a worldwide effort of over 800,00 people volunteering around the world this month.”

In a departure from past years, clean up organizers were able to secure 300 reusable grain sacks for volunteers. Donated by Maui Brewing Company, the sacks can be washed and used for other clean ups.

“Keeping our community clean and trash free is a necessity that aids local businesses, the community and the environment,” stated Lane’s news release. “The Lahaina Town Cleanup continues to bring members of our community from all age groups together to educate, motivate and grow as a cleaner, more conscious community. Special thanks to Ashley Roussel for co-organizing the event, Down the Hatch, Maui Surf Clinics, Volcom, all of the Lahaina surf schools, Cool Cat Cafe, Tropic Water and Pacific’O.”

Click here for our Sept. 21 interview with Lane about the annual Clean Up.

Photo: Dooma