Maui’s Primate Sanctuary makes Top Rated Nonprofits list

Maui’s Pacific Primate Sanctuary (PPS) has been named a “2016 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

The sanctuary, located in Haiku, is an entirely volunteer, nonprofit refuge dedicated to the protection of threatened and endangered rainforest monkeys. Many of the primates have been rescued from laboratories, the pet trade, and tourist attractions.

PPS works to provide a place of peace and rehabilitation, creating naturalistic habitats where primates can begin to recover from the trauma and abuse they have suffered. The monkeys are nurtured with dedicated care and provided an abundance of organically grown food and forage in an ideal subtropical climate.

“We are honored to be named a ‘2016 Top-Rated Nonprofit’ for the third year in a row,” said Erin Enriques, PPS Operations Manager. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including caring for the primates, protecting and serving their at-risk species, providing extensive education and training in primate rehabilitation and caregiving to international interns, students, and local volunteers, offering no-cost environmental education through Sanctuary outreach programs and an extensive website, which teach the public about the need for conservation of native environments and our local, national and global stewardship responsibilities.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that the Sanctuary received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. “I have been inspecting this facility for more than 24 years — my entire APHIS career,” said Dr. Elizabeth Lyons inspecting USDA Federal Veterinary Medical Officer. “At all times, the facilities and care provided here have far exceeded USDA regulations and standards… I would like to express my profound gratitude and appreciation for the work done here. It has been my pleasure to observe the growth and change, which continue to benefit and enhance all primates (humans included) associated with this special sanctuary.”

PPS provides rehabilitation and permanent care for threatened, endangered, and distressed primates. Everyone involved with the Sanctuary is unsalaried and the nonprofit operates with an entirely volunteer staff, funded solely by money donated by compassionate individuals and organizations.

The needs of the primates at PPS are first and foremost. Each primate is provided the best care possible for his or her physical, psychological and social well-being. The monkeys are treated with respect, compassion, and understanding. They are provided the housing, social grouping, nutrition, and care that best benefit and facilitate their natural behavior.

Primate enclosures are designed to provide as natural an existence as is possible in captivity and the ability to fulfill the entire range of innate drives. This includes access to outdoor enclosures, natural vegetation, an “enriched” environment, varied and healthy diet, space enough to live freely in social groups.

Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, said PPS is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in the community. “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Pacific Primate Sanctuary,” Ni said.

GreatNonprofits is a website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.2 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

Photo courtesy of Pacific Primate Sanctuary