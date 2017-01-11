There will be an E-Cycling event in Wailuku this Tuesday, Jan. 17. Bring your old electronics like computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards to recycle responsibly. This service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. Free. 8am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-270-7880; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

Photo courtesy of Flickr/ Wonderlane