This Sunday, April 30, the 20th annual Maui Earth Day Festival will take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kihei. The event will feature a large array of environmental and social awareness booths, guest speakers, live entertainment, local vendors, food booths, keiki activities and so much more. Bring your family and friends to this awesome and conscious-minded community event in Maui! Adults $8, Free for keiki. 3-9pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-268-1211; MauiEarthDay.org
Photo: NASA/Wikimedia Commons
