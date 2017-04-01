The Kaiola Gala Fundraiser will be at Maui Ocean Center this Friday, April 7. Support the mission of Maui Ocean Center’s Marine Institute in preserving rare endemic corals, rescuing and rehabilitating the Green Hawaiian Sea Turtles. Enjoy a night of oceanic support with cocktails and pupus, a catered dinner, live and silent auctions. The keynote speaker will be Kimi Werner and there’ll be live music from Kaulike Pescia. $125. 6:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma`alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute
Comments