Hope Jahren in the Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Hope Jahren, a geochemist and geobiologist, will be in the Green Room at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Friday, April 7. For this edition of the Merwin Conservancy’s event, guests will enjoy an fascinating environmental salon with Jahren, an award-winning scientist and author of Lab Girl. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A, book signing, book fair, live music and courtyard reception with dessert and champagne. $10 for students with a valid ID, $25 for general admission. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Ressler Photography