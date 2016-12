Hawaii Wildlife Foundation’s monthly Ka`ehu Bay beach cleanup happens this Sunday, Aug. 28. Bring your family and friends to help clean up trash littering Maui’s northwest coastline. These cleanups include Japanese tsunami debris monitoring and Sharkastic research. Wear sturdy shoes, hats and plenty of sun protection. All supplies will be provided. Free. 9am. Kukona Place, (Kukona Place, Wailuku); Wildhawaii.org/projects.html

Photo: Nevit/Wikimedia Commons