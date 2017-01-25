This Tuesday, Jan. 31, an E-Cycling event will take place in Wailuku. Bring all your recyclable electronics like computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards to recycle responsibly. If you have electronic junk lying around, this is your chance to get rid of them properly. This service is provided free of charge, but the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. Free. 1-5pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

Photo: Flickr/Joe Mazzola