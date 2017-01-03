Coffee Berry Borer 101 Workshop at Kula Community Center

There will be a Coffee Berry Borer 101 Workshop at the Kula Community Center this Monday, Jan. 9. In November, the Coffee Berry Borer (CBB), a damaging coffee plant pest, was found in Maui coffee farms. If left unmanaged, CBB can cause over 80 percent cherry infestation and will eventually lead to immense damage to Hawaii’s coffee industry if not controlled as soon as possible. Registration required. Free. 10am. Kula Community Center, (4355 L. Kula Rd.); 808-322-4892; Hawaiicoffee.weebly.com/2017-cbb-workshops.html

Photo: Flickr/Malcolm Manners