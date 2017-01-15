Maui’s own Women’s March on Washington will take place at the University of Hawaii Maui College campus this Saturday, Jan. 21. Here’s your chance to speak out with the women of Maui County to show your support for social and economic justice. Stand together and march for free speech, safety and health for all citizens. There will be an opening ceremony and pule with Lei`ohu Ryder. Free. 8am. Women’s March Maui at UHMC, (310 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Womensmarchmaui.com

Photo courtesy Carol Lynn Enara Healy