View from Hawaii: Donald Trump winning 2016 Presidential Election

It’s 5:30pm Hawaii time as I write this, and it looks an awful lot like Republican Donald Trump is going to be the next President of the United States.

What. The. Fuck.

I was at Tommy Bahama in Wailea, sipping a Mojito and watching the silent Fox News feed on the bar televisions, but now I’m home. The TV is off, Twitter is on, and the New York Times map of election results is mostly pink. It’s still early, sure, and no “battleground” state has definitely been called, but Clinton’s hopes for a win are looking bad.

I keep seeing the words “America is divided” on the news feed. Actually, looking at these results, a better description is that “America is racist.”

This is a result I honestly did not think was possible. For the last year, Trump has behaved like a spoiled rich brat who hates women, non-whites, Muslims, immigrants, poor people and generally everyone who doesn’t kiss his ass. He has endorsed violence against protesters, violence against foreigners, violence against, well, everyone. He is a vulgar, violent man, given to exultations of Alpha Male manly violence. His world is that of the schoolyard playground–the strongest bully makes the rules.

He cannot hold a single thought in his head for more than a second or two, and when speaking, his sentences are gibberish, peppered with weird conspiracy theories, bad information and lies. He lies so much he lies about things that don’t matter.

He is an easily baitable narcissist, utterly intolerant of anything that contradicts his own narrow world-view. He’s spent his life seeking revenge against those he’s perceived as wronging him.

This election is taking place after the Supreme Court tossed out key provisions of the Voting Rights Act. Reports of voter suppression throughout states like North Carolina have been rampant for the last week. Last week, the FBI Director himself interjected himself into the election by seeming to reopen the investigation into Clinton’s email investigation. A few days ago, he announced that, nope, there was nothing new, but the damage was done.

Donald Trump is a fascist, and millions of Americans voted for him, and are voting for him, today.

What does this say about America?

The KKK endorsed Donald Trump.

What does this say about America?

Oh, swell: The New York Times is now projecting Trump winning 276 electoral votes while Clinton wins the popular vote. How does that not end with general strikes, violence in the streets and a complete breakdown of government?

“Whatever happens, we have lost,” the comedy writer Baratunde Thurston tweeted when the electoral map stood at 140 for Trump and 104 for Clinton. “Half this nation voted for white supremacy, sexual assault, and more. The Klan is happy. We should be sad.”

Image: DonkeyHotey