VICE News: U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono says ‘one can conclude’ Trump obstructed justice, abused power

Like many Americans, U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, D–Hawaii, watched former FBI Director Jim Comey’s June 8 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on his conversations with President Donald Trump, the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Trump’s saying that he “hoped” Comey would terminate said investigation and Trump’s firing of Comey after he refused to stop the investigation. And like many Americans, Hirono found Comey’s testimony both compelling and troubling.

“The major concern I have with President [Donald] Trump is, in my view, his lack of values,” Hirono told VICE News correspondent Alexandra Jaffe as they both watched the hearing. “The value of truth-telling. The value of understanding that in our democracy, a freedom of the press is an important part of our democracy. The value that the judiciary should be independent.”

At one point during their interview, Jaffe asked Hirono whether she–a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and an attorney–that Trump obstructed justice.

“In think there’s enough there that one could conclude that there was obstruction of justice,” said Hirono, adding that she also thought Trump’s actions amounted to “abuse of power.”

“I think they [the American people] pretty much get that he lies… to put it very bluntly,” Hirono told Jaffe.

VICE News put together a five-minute or so segment on Hirono and Jaffe watching the Comey hearing, which you can watch here:

