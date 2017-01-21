UPDATED Photos of Womens’ March on Maui [VID]

At around 8am this morning, an organizer told the crowd assembled on the University of Hawaii Maui College lawn that an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 people had shown up for the Womens’ March, one of hundreds that went off around the country today in response to Donald Trump becoming president of the United States.
“Show me what democracy looks like!” an organizer would shout at the crowd at one point. “This is what democracy looks like!” the crowd would shout back. Even in intermittent rain, the huge crowd walked slowly down Ka`ahumanu Avenue, crossed the street in groups in front of the Queen Ka`ahumunu Center, then slowly made their way back towards the college. It was a brief march, to be sure, but a cacophony of horns from passing cars filled the air.
Signs were humorous (“We Shall Overcomb”), celebratory (“Yes We DID!”) and aggressive (“This pussy GRABS BACK!”).
“This is the biggest crowd I’ve seen show up for a demonstration in 40 years,” one marcher told me.
Here are few more shots:
Photos: MauiTime