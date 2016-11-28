Maui Time

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rejects white supremacist David Duke support

You know you live in a magical age when politics is largely conducted on Twitter and repulsive white supremacy infests much of the Republican Party. But hey–here we are. As we (and pretty much everyone else) reported last week, U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D–Hawaii, took a meeting on Nov. 21 with President-elect Donald Trump. She says they discussed foreign policy, while the press corps reported that she’s under consideration for some kind of administration post. The meeting would have attracted great attention by itself, but a few days prior a letter signed by 169 House Democrats, none of which were named Tulsi Gabbard, went to Baby Donald denouncing his decision to choose white nationalist Breitbart honcho Stephen Bannon to be his “chief strategist.” Gabbard’s decision not to sign the letter only heightened emotions out here that she was, in fact, soft on the white supremacy espoused by Trump and his inner circle.

But apparently, even Gabbard has limits. On Nov. 23, former KKK Imperial Wizard David Duke–as big a Trump fan as there is–tweeted that Gabbard would make an excellent Secretary of State:

Ugh.

On Nov. 26, Gabbard spurned Duke’s love note, though she did so using an @ reply that meant many of her Twitter followers (unless they also follow David Duke) probably missed:

 

Bravo, I say, though I have to question why it took Gabbard three days to respond to the despicable David Duke.

Photo of Tulsi Gabbard: U.S. Congress

  • Sasha Fox

    He is posting new support of her now and her pro-Assad bill, and she is again silent when it comes to disavowing his support.

  • dopamineboy

    Stop bashing our Tulsi

    • Sasha Fox

      Maybe she should disavow support from the KKK immediately and question why she’s getting support from groups like that.

  • Anno

    How do you know Tulsi even knew that David Duke endorsed her till the 27th

  • PJohnson

    I’d question whether David Duke’s someone worth responding to at all, not whether Rep. Gabbard was tardy in replying to him. Why do you consider his website rantings to be something that deserves immediate consideration and replies from our lawmakers?