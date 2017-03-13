‘Tourism Impacts West Maui’ now available from University of Hawaii Press

On a happy note, the new book Tourism Impacts West Maui, published by the North Beach-West Maui Benefit Fund at the end of 2016, is finally available from University of Hawaii Press (which distributes the book).

“West Maui has been the site of rapid, drastic changes to landscape, communities, governance, and economy. This collection addresses the ways tourism both changed West Maui and how changes brought to West Maui made a tourist economy viable,” states the UH Press website. “Each chapter tells a story of the ways different communities experienced the transformation of West Maui from an agrarian area into one dominated by industrial tourism. While focused on site-specific histories of West Maui, this volume is of significant interest to tourism studies, regional and urban planning, and Hawai‘i and Hawaiian historians.”

The book is edited by Lance D. Collins and Bianca Isaki. It retails for $20. Click here for more information on buying the book.

Click here for my Dec. 9 review of the book.