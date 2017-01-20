SAFE Action Fund-backed Maui County Councilmembers still screwed in committee rosters

One of Maui County Council Chairperson Mike White’s surprising concessions in the wee hours of the Jan. 2-3 County Council organizational meeting was to back off his ruthless, vindictive restructuring of the panel’s many committees to zero out the voting power of four councilmembers: Alika Atay, Elle Cochran, Don Guzman and Kelly King. Their crime, of course, was being backed by the slow-growth, anti-GMO SAFE Action Fund, which is directly arrayed against the interests of White’s far more pro-establishment five-member voting bloc.

But after hours of angry, brutal testimony from residents, White decided to scrap his plans to make sure SAFE-backed councilmembers held no majorities in any of the committees (he had also lowered the membership of some committees down to five, saying he was having a hard time in the last term getting quorums). Instead, White said he would hold a public hearing on the design and makeup of the future committees.

That meeting took place on Monday, Jan. 16. Guess what! SAFE-backed candidates are still screwed. Sure, the idea of five-member committees seems dead, but once again, SAFE candidates are in the minority of every single committee. So it goes.

Here are the committee rosters for future reference:

POLICY, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, AND AGRICULTURE (PEA)

Chair: Yuki Lei Sugimura

Vice Chair: Stacy Crivello

Members: Alika Atay, Bob Carroll, Elle Cochran, Don Guzman, Riki Hokama, Kelly King, Mike White

INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE (IEM)

Chair: Cochran

Vice Chair: Guzman

Members: Atay, Carroll, Hokama, Sugimura, White

BUDGET AND FINANCE (BF)

Chair: Hokama

Vice Chair: White

Members: Atay, Carroll, Cochran, Crivello, Guzman, King, Sugimura

PARKS, RECREATION, ENERGY AND LEGAL AFFAIRS (PRL)

Chair: Guzman

Vice Chair: King

Members: Atay, Carroll, Cochran, Crivello, Hokama, Sugimura, White

WATER RESOURCES (WR)

Chair: Atay

Vice Chair: Cochran

Members: Carroll, Crivello, King, Sugimura, White

LAND USE (LU)

Chair: Carroll

Vice Chair: Hokama

Members: Atay, Cochran, Crivello, Guzman, King, Sugimura, White

PLANNING (PC)

Chair: King

Vice Chair: Sugimura

Members: Cochran, Crivello, Guzman, Hokama, White

HOUSING, HUMAN SERVICES, AND TRANSPORTATION (HHT)

Chair: Crivello

Vice Chair: Carroll

Members: Atay, Guzman, Hokama, King, White

Photo: Blogtrepreneur/Flickr