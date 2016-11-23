Quizunderstood: Which county in Hawaii was the least supportive of Donald Trump?

1. On Nov. 18, MauiTime posted a table online, compiled by Maui political analyst Dick Mayer using data from Politico, showing how each county in Hawaii voted in the 2016 Presidential Election. According to the table, which county was least supportive of Presidential-elect Donald Trump?
A. Honolulu City & County
B. Maui County
C. Kauai County
D. Hawaii County
E. Tie between A and C
2. Last week the state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations reported that Hawaii’s unemployment rate for October was 3.2 percent. What was the nation’s unemployment rate for the same month?
A. 3.1 percent
B. 3.3 percent
C. 4.0 percent
D. 4.9 percent
E. 5.2 percent
3. Pacific Business News recently reported that room rates in Maui County “surged” during the week Nov. 6-12 over the same week last year. How much did they rise?
A. 5.7 percent
B. 10.7 percent
C. 15.7 percent
D. 20.7 percent
E. 25.7 percent
See answers below:
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
ANSWERS
1: B–Maui County
2: D–4.9 percent
3: B–10.7 percent
Illustration: DonkeyHotey/Flickr
Comments