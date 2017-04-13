QuizUnderstood: What do you know about the reopening of Kepaniwai Park?

1. The County of Maui finally reopened Kepaniwai Park on Monday, April 10 after it was severely damaged by a flood. When did it close?

A. August 2016

B. September 2016

C. October 2016

D. November 2016

E. December 2016

2. On April 10, Pacific Business News reported that the $354 million redevelopment of the Makena Resort could start next year. According to the story, when would it be complete?

A. 2020

B. 2021

C. 2022

D. 2023

E. 2024

3. On April 7, the County of Maui closed the restrooms and showers at this beach park because of “excessive water leakage.” Which beach park was it?

A. Kamaole Beach Park

B. Ho‘okipa Beach Park

C. D.T. Fleming Beach Park

D. Kanaha Beach Park

E. Baldwin Beach Park

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: B–September 2016

2: D–2023

3: C–D.T. Fleming Beach Park

Photo courtesy County of Maui/Lois Whitney