Quizunderstood: What do you know about Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s approval rating in Hawaii’s 2nd District?

1. A new Honolulu Civil Beat poll shows Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D–Second District, has a 58 percent approval rating in her home district. What was her approval rating in the Second District in the same poll back in 2015?

A. 87 percent

B. 77 percent

C. 67 percent

D. 57 percent

E. 47 percent

2. On May 30, U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono announced that Kahului Airport would get federal funding to pay for the acquisition of a little over 13 acres of land “for the protection of the approach and departure airspace for Runway 2-20.” How much money is the airport getting?

A. $3,916,600

B. $4,430,300

C. $5,083,200

D. $6,187,700

E. $7,920,800

3. According to a June 5 Pacific Business News story, there’s a new WalletHub ranking of all the states’ economies. Where did Hawaii place on that ranking?

A. 7th

B. 12th

C. 23rd

D. 39th

E. 45th

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: C–67 percent

2: D–$6,187,700

3: D–39th

Photo courtesy Rep. Gabbard’s office/Wikimedia Commons