QuizUnderstood: What do you know about Maui Electric Company sale speculation?

1. According to a Mar. 24 Bureau of Labor Statistics news release, in 2016 the average rate of labor underutilization (“includes the unemployed, workers employed part time for economic reasons, and the marginally attached to the labor force”) was 9.6 percent for the U.S. as a whole. What was it for Hawaii?

A. 5.5 percent

B. 6.5 percent

C. 7.5 percent

D. 8.5 percent

E. 9.5 percent

2. Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa unveiled his proposed fiscal year 2018 budget on Friday, Mar. 24. One item in the budget is “modifications at the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility.” How much is budgeted for that?

A. $16 million

B. $18 million

C. $20 million

D. $22 million

E. $24 million

3. On Mar. 23, Pacific Business News reported that a Maui public official told them that “companies” have expressed interest in buying Maui Electric Company (MECO). MECO officials responsed that they don’t “comment on rumors or speculation.” Which Maui public official was PBN’s source for the story?

A. Speaker Joe Souki

B. Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui

C. Senator Roz Baker

D. Mayor Alan Arakawa

E. County Council Chair Mike White

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: C–7.5 percent

2: E–$24 million

3: D–Mayor Alan Arakawa

Photo: Darris Hurst