QuizUnderstood: How well do you know Lanai owner Larry Ellison’s political contributions?

1. On Oct. 31, Pacific Business News reported that Lanai owner/billionaire Larry Ellison made two $1 million contributions to Conservative Solutions Political Action Committee (PAC) in 2016. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, that PAC was set up to support which Republican presidential candidate?

A. Donald Trump

B. Jeb Bush

C. Marco Rubio

D. Ted Cruz

E. John Kasich

2. On Oct. 31, the Maui County Council Infrastructure and Environmental Management Committee considered legislation that would expand the county’s plastic bag ban to include thick reusable plastic bags. Which councilmember proposed the legislation?

A. Gladys Baisa

B. Elle Cochran

C. Stacy Crivello Helm

D. Mike White

E. Don Guzman

3. The state Department of Transportation wants to hike island harbor fees this year and in 2017 and 2018, according to an Oct. 30 Honolulu Star-Advertiser story. According to that story, if these new hikes go in, how much will harbor fees have risen since 2010?

A. 100 percent

B. 120 percent

C. 140 percent

D. 160 percent

E. 180 percent

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: C–Marco Rubio

2: B–Elle Cochran

3: E–180 percent

Photo of Larry Ellison: Hartmann Studios