Quizunderstood: How much do you know about the upcoming HC&S equipment auction?

1. On Monday, Jan. 2, the new Maui County Councilmembers were sworn in. Who delivered the keynote address at the ceremony?

A. Governor David Ige

B. House Speaker Joe Souki

C. Senate President Ronald Kouchi

D. Senator J. Kalani English

E. Mayor Alan Arakawa

2. How many requests for assistance did the state Office of Information Practices, which oversees Hawaii’s open records and meetings laws, field last year, according to a Dec. 29 Civil Beat article?

A. 1,313

B. 1,162

C. 894

D. 773

E. 606

3. An auction of Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar (HC&S) items will take place Jan. 18-19. According to a Dec. 29, 2016 Pacific Business News post on it, about how many pieces of old HC&S equipment will be auctioned off?

A. 150

B. 250

C. 350

D. 450

E. 550

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: C–Senate President Ronald Kouchi

2: B–1,162

3: D–450

Photo courtesy HCSugar.com