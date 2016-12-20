Missing dentures, paint overspray and weed whackers: 2016 in paid Maui claims against State of Hawaii

Hell of a year we’ve had, don’t you think? Death, destruction, hopeless–and that’s just the latest Star Wars film! For a miserable year like this, there can be no greater tribute than a look at all the claims the State of Hawaii paid out to Maui residents during the 2016 fiscal year (under $10,000, of course). Everything that’s below comes from this report–State of Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services Annual Report of Claims and Lawsuits Arbitrated, Compromised, or Settled for $10,000 or less for Fiscal Year 2015-2016.

According to the report, the state paid out a total of $197,057.21 to settle 165 claims to residents (last year, the state paid out $210,431.53 to settle 174 claims, so… yay for the taxpayers?). Anyway, while you’ll definitely want to read through the entire report (expect to see the phrase “damaged by rocks propelled from a weed whacker” A LOT), here are 14 settlements paid out to Maui residents and companies. Enjoy!

• ALLIED MACHINERY CORP: “On 07-08-15 an excavator was damaged on Honoapiilani Highway.” ($196.06)

• E.M.K. (A MINOR): “On 02-17-15 a student was injured by a shelf at Kalama Intermediate.” ($250)

• GIBSON, LESLEY: “On 03-19-15 a patient’s hearing aids were lost at Kula Hospital.” ($562.50)

• GOTO, STELLA: “On 09-24-14 a vehicle was damaged by paint overspray at Lihikai Elementary School.” ($338.54)

• HOKE, MICHELE: “On 06-11-14 a patient’s dentures were lost at Maui Memorial Hospital.” ($3,250)

• LEE, RIANA: “On 02-19-16 an inmate’s store order was lost at Maui Community Correctional Center.” ($20)

• MEDEIROS, JOSEPH & PAULETTE: “On 11-23-13 a vehicle was damaged by a rock propelled from a mower on Pakaula and Dairy Road.” ($304.87)

• NAGOSHI, NICOLE: “On 12-21-15 a vehicle was damaged by a tree stump at Baldwin High School.” ($2,402.46)

• PANLASIGUI, DAWNIELLE: “On 02-19-16 an inmate’s store order was lost at Maui Community Correctional Center.” ($10)

• RIETOW, TIARE: “On 7/23/15 a vehicle was damaged by a rock propelled from a mower on Haleakala Highway.” ($310.41)

• SHIROTA, TEITSU JR.: “Between 06-08-15 and 06-09-15 a patient’s hearing aid was lost at Maui Memorial Medical Center.” ($2,807.30)

• TANCAYO, KIONI M.: “On 09-24-14 a vehicle was damaged by paint overspray at Lihikai Elementary School.” ($338.54)

• VINUYA, KUHIO: “On 08-06-15 an inmate’s property was given to another inmate at Maui Community Correctional Center by mistake.” ($157.72)

• WEBCO HAWAII, INC.: “On 04-24-15 a vehicle was damaged by a rock propelled from a weed whacker on Haleakala Hwy.” ($364.57)

Image: johnny_automatic/Wikimedia Commons