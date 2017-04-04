Nominate West Maui Greenway for a ‘Meet Me at the Park’ grant

Supporters of the West Maui Greenway Project want the public’s help in winning a $20,000 grant. The grant is being offered as part of “Meet Me at the Park,” a collaboration between the National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company to revitalize and restore parks across the country.

“Meet Me at the Park” offers one US city the chance to win a $20,000 grant to improve a park. On Maui, the grant will support the West Maui Greenway project, a proposed 25-mile, multi-use trail that uses and transforms the abandoned cane haul road along the West Maui Mountains. The Greenway will be designed to serve as a safe, family-friendly place for residents and visitors to enjoy the outdoors away from the heavy traffic on Honoapi`ilani Highway.

More information about The Greenway Project can be discovered at the first annual kick-off event–Love the West Maui Greenway Day–taking place on April 22. The free, family-friendly Earth Day event will include live entertainment, food trucks, fitness activities and more.

For more information on the kick-off event, visit Westmauigreenway.org/events.

Nominations for “Meet Me At The Park” are open to the public as of April 1, 2017.

Additional information about nominations can be found at NRPA.org/BeInspired. You must be 18 years of age to submit a nomination. Those submitting nominations will be entered into a drawing to win a tablet outfitted for the outdoors.

Photo courtesy West Maui Greenway Alliance