Maui County Corporation Counsel Pat ‘The Gambler’ Wong Confronted about Las Vegas Gambling

During the dinner break of the Maui County Council’s organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 2, I spotted Corporation Counsel Patrick Wong standing outside the Kalana O Maui building. Walking up to him, I asked for an update on his high stakes Las Vegas gambling hobby. Watch the video for his response.

As we reported in our June 17, 2015 cover story “Maui County Corporation Counsel Pat Wong loves gambling in Las Vegas. And he wins a lot, too”, Wong has earned somewhere between $500,000 and $1.2 million gambling in Vegas.

A year later, we followed up the story by asking whether we jinxed his lucky run (you can read that story here: http://mauitime.com/news/politics/did-mauitime-jinx-maui-county-corporation-counsel-patrick-wong/).