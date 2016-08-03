Maui Time

Longtime Bernie Sanders supporter Tulsi Gabbard endorses Hillary Clinton for President

Yeah kids, this morning’s Honolulu Star-Advertiser is true: U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, one of the highest-ranking Democrats to back Bernie Sanders, now says she’ll vote for Hillary Clinton for president.

“This morning, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that in an interview with Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, she announced she will be voting for Secretary Hillary Clinton in the upcoming presidential election,” Gabbard campaign spokesperson Erika Tsuji said in a news release. “I’ve received several inquiries asking for confirmation on this and for the complete statement from that interview.”

Here is Gabbard’s official statement on her new endorsement:

“I’m proud to have been a part of Bernie Sanders’ historic campaign, and was honored to place his name in nomination at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. Now, given the remaining choices, I—like Bernie Sanders—will be casting my vote for Hillary Clinton. Moving forward, as a veteran and someone who knows firsthand the cost of war, I will continue to push for an end to counterproductive interventionist wars, and lead our country down a path toward peace.”

As late as the Democratic National Convention itself, Gabbard formally nominated Sanders for president. When CNN asked Gabbard in June about her switching her endorsement, Gabbard said the current U.S. military action in Syria was a big sticking point, according to the Star-Advertiser story.

“I am not prepared to do that,” she told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, according to the Star-Advertiser. “There are a lot of things that I’m looking at, in particular this issue that she has not moved on at all in this campaign, which is this commitment to continue this interventionist regime change policy in Syria that is proving to be so disastrous.”

Maui Democratic activist Shay Chan Hodges, who is challenging Gabbard in the Aug. 13 Hawaii state Primary, is also a former Sanders supporter, but she endorsed Clinton back on July 12.

Click here to read the Star-Advertiser story.

Photo courtesy Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s office

Comments

comments

  • alwaysthink

    So the Islamophobe Congresswoman who wants our President to say “radical Islamic terrorists” is not going to undermine Secretary Clinton they way she has POTUS. Hawaii, you made a mistake in electing her. She pals around with Sheldon Adelson and other unsavory characters from the underbelly of America. Do better next time.

  • [email protected]

    I think I need a lawyer.
    hmu

  • Heather Holloway

    If you don’t want to vote Hillary, don’t vote. But if you get Donald, I hope you’re happy

  • Rosa

    Where is the video of Tulsi saying this?

    • Angie

      There isn’t one that I saw – and I looked. The star advertiser was more direct. She didn’t say she endorsed Clinton – just that ‘given the remaining choices’ she – like Bernie – will vote for her. But she also said she’ll continue to push to end regime-change wars and for peace. I’m all for that!

  • Mervin

    I have contributed financially to the campaigns for several Democrats running for office in the past. I will no longer support any candidate for office, municipal, county or parish, state, or federal , who is in any way affiliated with the Democratic party. I will help, in any way I can, to dismantle the party. Donald Trump has demonstrated that he is fully capable of single handedly dismantling the Republican Party. He doesn’t need my help.

  • leftkat

    Tulsi’s in the service, with an excellent record. Obama’s the Commander-in-Chief, and HRC’S biggest cheerleader. Gee, I wonder what she has to lose? Anyone remember Travelgate? That guy lost nearly everything and so did his family. Go look it up. Losing livelihoods and reputations are about as bad as it gets.

  • stumpedbagel

    OK. something definitely not feeling right here. No one has seen or
    heard from Bernie or his top surrogates (besides cornel west) and all
    statements are issued, not presented. WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON? i am
    more and more convinced Bernie is under HOUSE ARREST.

  • Marti Lofton

    What is wrong with you guys? It is time to stand together for democrats not so much one person.. But the party needs unity. It is all about compromising & it is a give & take process. No one is perfect but our party is what we want to fight for. Dems. Have a platform that is good for all of us. That is what should matter, at this point.
    (in my opinion)

    • Dowhat

      Unity? The DNC/Hillary just manipulate people in this “fraud” election.
      The rich/establishment and the 1% won this fraudulent election.
      No, Hillary is not perfect for the people but for the establishment.
      How can people believe Hillary Clinton who always flip-flops on her policies….getting money from the “mega rich”. (in my opinion)

      ■The filing reveals that the anti-single-payer group has retained the
      services of Global Strategy Group, a Democratic consulting firm that has
      served a variety of congressional candidates and is currently advising
      priorities USA Action, one of the Super PACs backing Clinton’s bid for
      the presidency.
      ■For years Hillary Clinton promoted fracking while she was Secretary of State, but now she regrets her support.
      ■She was, and still is, personally invested in the Keystone XL Pipeline, but now she says she wants to review this project.
      ■For decades she was adamantly opposed to gay marriage and LGBT rights, but now she supports them.
      ■She
      believed the intelligence George Bush and Dick Cheney provided about
      the supposed “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq, but now she regrets
      her credulity.
      ■She supported the Iraq War itself and spoke out repeatedly in support, but now she says this too was “a huge mistake.”
      ■Bernie
      Sanders looked at the same intelligence, listened to the same pro-war
      speeches, and yet came out strongly against the war, led the opposition
      to it in Congress, and repeatedly called out Bush and Cheney for
      deliberate misinformation.
      ■She set up a private server in her home
      and sent official email through this server, possibly to conceal (from
      oversight) or to divulge (to private individuals) official business. The
      FBI is investigating.
      ■She has cautiously acknowledged an error in judgment.
      ■She
      pushed for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and referred to it as
      the “gold standard” of international business agreements many times. Now
      she says she needs to “take another look” at this job-crushing deal.
      ■She
      supported the “free trade” deal with Panama, although now she says the
      deal was a mistake. Bernie opposed this deal from the beginning, saying
      it was a ruse to enable billionaires and giant corporations to move
      their profits overseas and avoid paying taxes. He was ridiculed for this
      view then, but he was proven right with the leak of the Panama Papers
      in March.
      ■Hillary called some African Americans “super-predators”
      when attempting to drum up support for a harsh crime bill, but she now
      says she regrets her words and the bill.
      ■She is for the death penalty, and she still supports for-profit prisons, even though the privatization of prisons has resulted in mass incarceration and vast, documented racial injustice.
      ■She
      came out against a15 minimum wage, saying it was unfeasible and “too
      high,” but her opinion shifted once the15 wage became a reality in two
      states in April. Bernie Sanders has been supporting the Fight for
      Fifteen all along, has maintained that a15 wage is the minimum “living
      wage,” and has made it one of his top goals.
      ■Hillary has accepted
      millions from Wall Street, although she regrets some of her decisions on
      banking deregulation. Her top contributors include Citigroup,891,501;
      Morgan Stanley,765,242; Lehman Brothers,362,853; JP Morgan
      Chase,801,380; Goldman Sachs,831,740; and Credit Suisse,318,120.
      Bill
      and Hillary Clinton have earned $6.7 million from speeches in Past
      16month. Where are her Goldman Sachs (and others) transcripts?
      Bernie’s
      top donors are rank-and-file labor unions, teacher nions, and nursing
      unions, and the vast majority of his funding has come for over six
      million individual contributions from ordinary Americans throughout the
      country, averaging27.
      ■Hillary participated in Republican campaigns
      as an enthusiastic young conservative. Bernie has always been an
      independent and has always caucused with Democrats.
      ■Hillary
      campaigned for Republican Barry Goldwater, who opposed school
      integration, voted in the Senate against the Civil Rights Act of 1964,
      and campaigned actively to repeal integration. Bernie Sanders marched
      with Martin Luther King and was arrested for repeatedly protesting
      segregation.
      ■The Clintons celebrated “Confederate Flag Day” every
      year when Bill was governor of Arkansas. Bernie led a “progressive
      revolution” in city politics as Mayor of Burlington, VT, and set aside a
      Gay Pride Day every year.
      ■Hillary says she’ll consider “loosening” Marijuana penalties, but she maintains that it’s a “hard choice.” Bernie wants to completely abolish the federal prohibition of Marijuana.
      ■Hillary
      has concealed countless official emails, personal servers, transcripts
      of speeches, sources of PAC money, DNC emails via DWS and much more, and
      is considered one of the more secretive politicians.

      • Sue Evans

        i agree there are many problems with a Clinton presidency and obviously Tulsi also has serious reservations, given her qualified statement and from the fact she criss-crossed the country campaigning for Sanders. Unfortunately right now these are the choices we face. I know if Clinton is elected Tulsi will continue to stand up for what’s pono.

      • Elizabeth Arroyo

        I have a list of everything bernie sanders did in the past.. But we need to move on.. this is back in the days.. Now is now.. so you go vote Trump and if he wins..see where he will get you… so ignorant

      • doralve

        Hillary and Bernie voted together over 90% of the time. Bernie sent nuclear waste from Vermont to one of the poorest Latino communities in the country in Texas and refused to meet with them. Helped hand the NRA the MOST important piece of gun legislation they ever received, and you want to hold Hillary’s actions when she was 16 YEARS OLD against her? Shows your unbalanced views and analysis. Bernie is a career politician whose wife is involved in a financial scandal, whose campaign hacked into the DNC and then complained. Wow!!! A little misogynist? Or a lot?

    • micky muxwell

      Screw the party! It needs to be destroyed! It is totally corrupt and cannot be fixed! Tulsi is a back-stabber just like our cowardly President! I will never vote for pantsuit pig! It will be either Jill or Trump! Hillary is a mentally ill war-monger!

      • doralve

        White male who has no concern for the women in his life, or his gay friends and their children, his Latino friends, Native American friends, and his friends who are dealing with the legacy of slavery, and doesn’t need health care… just throw all those advances and protections away. Go live with Susan Sarandon and wait for the revolution to come after all the pain and hurt people will suffer.

      • Kenji

        Coward!

    • Holly

      We didn’t leave the party, the party left us. I want a green house instead of a white house.. I’m sick of this….in 20 years we’ll be at 10% renewable energy usage. in 4 years we’ll raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars….oh, you want a war?, we’ll be ready in a few days!

      • doralve

        Nonsense. Hillary Clinton has helped move this country forward on progressive issues and will continue to do so. Join in.

  • Not A Bernout

    I’ve felt a disturbance in the force…

    As if a great many Bernouts heads exploded at once — and then were silenced.

  • ted

    A dumbocrap you can look at without throwing up.

    • Kenji

      Clearly. you are no stranger to to vomit coming in your direction.

  • Tracy Pugh

    Aloha Tulsi.

  • MrLucky Doodle

    She said she was going to vote for her, she did NOT endorse her.

    • Canadian liberal

      So what? To quote the Vulcans: “A difference that makes no difference IS no difference.”

      • Anno

        Big difference. Vote with reservations vs endorse and champion others to vote for Hillary

        • Canadian liberal

          Excellent point.

  • Rosa

    Where is the video of her saying this? I CALL THIS BULLSHIT. Even if she did endorse HELLARY, it wont matter. Hellary will not get the support she needs to beat Trump. Green party will probably get enough support to stop them both from getting the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

  • Glenda Ragan-Naleway

    Oh, the headache I feel to day. What is going on? People act like everything is okie dokie. Just look the other way on the election fraud. TOO LATE – stop supporting cheaters. It makes everyone look bad.

    • Sue Evans

      It’s not about looking the other way – it’s about dealing with current reality of what our choices are. Tulsi fought to the end and I have no doubt she will continue to fight for campaign reform to empower voters and get corporate money out of politics.

    • doralve

      You mean you don’t believe The Nation when they say there was no election fraud. Of course Bernie’s campaign hacked the DNC and got hacked Hillary’s info. Should have been banned from the DNC as far as I am concerned. They suffered NO consequences!

  • Holly

    nooooooo the democrats are officially a pro war party as panetta got up to speak and a section of democrats chanted “no more war,” the dnc turned the lights out and turned up the noise blockers that were installed. people used their cell phones as lights and continued to holler. panetta giggled like he did when interviewed on 60 minutes and asked how many wars we are in now. he didn’t know. he giggled. i guess war is funny to him.

    • Angie

      Tulsi’s against regime-change wars and in reading what she said in the article, I trust that she’ll keep fighting to end them.

      • Nolan Fergus

        Tulsi Gabbard is pro-war when it comes to Muslims. #FactsThatBernersIgnore

        • Angie

          Radical Islamist extremists like ISIS and al Qaeda declared war on the US – they’re the enemy … not all Muslims and not Islam (the religion) Jeezus.

        • Sue Evans

          Actually Tulsi is a strong supporter of Muslims practicing their religion in a spiritual way. She co-sponsored a House resolution to denounce bigotry in any form towards Muslims.

