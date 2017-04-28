Horsemanship for Veterans Program at Haku Baldwin Center

The Horsemanship for Veterans Program starts on Thursday, May 4 at the Haku Baldwin Center and continues every Thursday for six consecutive weeks. The program is open to all U.S. military members–retired, disabled and active duty. No horse experience is required, and no horseback riding is involved. Guests will learn about grooming, groundwork and natural horsemanship skills. This program is offered free of cost to veterans. 9am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected] ; Hakubaldwincenter.org

Photo: Flickr/Tiia Monto